Reacting on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ impending wedding, which is going to take place in Jodhpur, Bhatt said, “I am really happy and excited that PC [Chopra] is getting married. I am very excited to see PC and her wedding attire. I am very fond of her and I have lot of warmth and love for her. I hope that she will have a beautiful wedding. I am sure she will make a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life.”