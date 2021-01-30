Bollywood actor will star in the third instalment of the film franchise with Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai Image Credit: YRF

Looks like the UAE is ready to host a bevy of Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities in the coming weeks.

After Tom Cruise, Will Smith and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted in Dubai, news reports claim that Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with Katrina Kaif, will be headed to the emirate in March to shoot for the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai Image Credit: YRF

According to a news report in Indian daily Mid-day, Khan and Kaif will film ‘Tiger 3’ in Dubai with Salman reprising his role of the RAW [Research & Analysis Wing] agent Avinash Singh Rathore or Tiger. Kaif will also return to play a member of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

“Salman has given bulk dates, beginning from March, to director Maneesh Sharma for Tiger 3. The unit will film a few crucial sequences in Mumbai with the superstar, who will reprise his role of RAW [Research & Analysis Wing] agent Avinash Singh Rathore,” a source was quoted in Mid-day.

The source further stated: “Maneesh has set a major chunk of the action thriller in the UAE and the surrounding countries. Dubai is expected to be the team’s first stop.”

‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ are the first and second instalments in the franchise, which were directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The latter project was filmed extensively in the Abu Dhabi desert.

Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth Image Credit: Instagram.com/beingsalmankhan

Salman has been busy wrapping up the shoot of his film, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, in which he stars with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The veteran actor also has ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ set to release during Eid Al Fitr.

In recent days, the UAE has seen a bevy of movie shoots, with speculation that Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is being filmed in Abu Dhabi, while Shah Rukh’s ‘Pathan’ has shot in Dubai. Shah Rukh was also spotted in Dubai posing with Emirati influencer Anas Bukhash on January 28.