Actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Image Credit: IANS

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has lauded the name change of Fair and Lovely and feels it’s a step closer to beauty inclusivity.

A cosmetic brand recently dropped the word ‘fair’ from the name of their skin whitening product.

“I think our generation of celebrities is always standing for a world that is more inclusive. At the beginning of my career, I got an offer to be a part of a fairness cream ad campaign that could have given me a great deal of visibility, followed by entries into the movie business. Coming from a non-film family that was an opportunity for me to grab, but I didn’t,” Hydari said.

She added: “I come from a family where I was taught to look at an individual beyond caste, region, colour, religion or even appearance. I cannot stand by and endorse an idea of beauty that is discriminatory. So, as the word ‘fair’ is removed from such a product, it takes us a step closer to inclusivity in the beauty and cosmetic world.”