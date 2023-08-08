Gal Gadot, best known for her role as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, is all set to release her upcoming action-spy-thriller film 'Heart of Stone'.
In a promotion for the movie, Gadot, in a session with her co-star Alia Bhatt, spoke Telugu, which captivated Indian audiences.
Bollywood actress Bhatt tried to teach Gadot a little Telugu during their Q&A session on 'Wired' answering "Google’s Most Asked Questions". One of the questions was "Does Gal Gadot speak Telugu?"
To this, Bhatt, whose Bollywood film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ is running in cinemas, said she can speak a little Telugu although she isn't fluent in the language. Bhatt was one of the actors in the Telugu period drama 'RRR', which won an Oscar this year for Best Original Song.
Gadot asked Bhatt to teach her some Telugu, to which she taught her the line "Andariki Namaskaram," which roughly translates to "Hello everyone".
Gadot then proceeded to speak the sentence with the correct pronunciation. 'RRR's success has put the South Indian language in the global spotlight.
South Indian cinema has gained global traction with the success of the period dramas ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’, gaining audiences in the West and in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Ireland and Israel.
‘Heart of Stone’ is directed by Tom Harper in which Gadot also serves as producer. She portrays a lethal spy named Stone, while Bhatt, as Keya Dhawan, plays one of the antagonists — a proficient hacker and killer.