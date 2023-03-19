The 'Singham' actor at a recent event said, "In India a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend or husband, who has a very good job, owns a house, and has assurance of getting regular increments. But, in the middle of this, women forget to make a stand for themselves. Women don't know what will they do."

She added, "I urge everyone to bring up such women in your houses that are able to and can earn for themselves. Who can say that yes, we want a new fridge in the house; you pay for half of it, I will pay the other half."

While explaining her point, Kulkarni gave an example of her friend and said "I have a friend. I won't go into details but she was scouting a guy for marriage. She said she won't like to marry someone who earns under Rs 50,000. And it would be better if he stayed alone; who wants the fuss about in-laws? And he should have a four-wheeler. I asked her, 'Have you come to a mall? Do you want a human or an offer?' It is so humiliating."

A video of her statement went viral on social media which divided netizens into two parts. While some people praised the actor for her statement, some of them felt offended.

Take a look at the video:

On Sunday, Sonali took to her social media handle and shared an apology letter in which she wrote, "Dear All, I'm overwhelmed with the feedback I'm receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me. Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman. I'm grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize a Hope we will be able to have more open exchange of thoughts."

She further wrote, "In my capacity I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women, but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be."

"Having said that, If unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I'm a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident," she concluded.