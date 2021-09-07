A day after Bollywood star Akshay Kumar returned from the United Kingdom to be with his ailing mother, the actor has broken his silence to update his fans about her health.
“Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help,” wrote Kumar on September 7.
A day earlier, reports emerged that his mother Aruna Bhatia was unwell and admitted into the Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital in Mumbai. The ‘Bell Bottom’ star flew down from the United Kingdom as soon as he got the news.
Kumar is famously close to his mother and his sister.
During his last visit to Dubai to film a song for his horror comedy ‘Laxmii Bomb’, he told Gulf News that his mother checks up on him regularly when he’s away shooting. As if on cue, his mother rang him and asked him if he had eaten a hearty breakfast.
He assured his mom in Punjabi that he was well-fed and had his glass of water.
“It’s these little things that make me richer,” said Kumar during that interview.
Kumar is one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars in Hindi cinema. Recently, he bravely released his new hijack thriller ‘Bell Bottom’ in theatres, hoping to revive the cinema footfall after the pandemic in India.