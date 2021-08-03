Bobby Deol may have been teasing fans about a possible film collaboration with his cousin actor Abhay Deol on social media, but it’s his nephew Karan Deol who has swooped in for the casting coup.
Karan, who is veteran star Sunny Deol’s older son and grandson to acting legend Dharmendra, will collaborate with his uncle Abhay on an upcoming movie project. Karan made his debut in 2019 in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, which was directed by his father.
The 30-year-old acting hopeful posted a picture with Abhay, who he calls Dimpy Chacha or uncle. “Dimpy chacha @abhaydeol thank you for always having my back! He’s always been an inspiration for me and working with him is something I’ll always cherish,” he wrote.
“I’m excited for everyone to see what we’ve been shooting for,” added Karan, without divulging further details.
Abhay, 45, was last seen on the Disney+ Hotstar series ‘1962: The War in the Hills’. He also has a Disney project in the pipeline titled ‘Spin’. The made-for-TV film follows the same vein as Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’, with Avantika Vandanapu playing the Indian-American teen Rhea Kumar who channels her inner artistic side and enters the world of deejaying when she falls for a boy who likes to spin. Deol plays her dad Arvind Kumar.
‘Spin’ is directed by Manjari Makijany, who is the daughter of late actor Mac Mohan and the cousin of actress Raveena Tandon. Meera Syal, Aryan Simhadri, Agam Darshi, Anna Cathcart and Michela Luci co-star in the film.