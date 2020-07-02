It’s a dire world out there right now, but this hasn’t stopped comedians from bringing the laughs.
Indian stand-up comedian Atul Khatri will put on a live-streamed show in collaboration with Front Row.
Due to social distancing measures during the ongoing pandemic, many comedians are using online platforms to reach fans.
The comedy star has visited Dubai numerous times, bringing his trademark satirical take on Indian issues and black comedy to the city. He was earlier part of the Indian group East India Comedy, which was founded by fellow funnyman Sorabh Pant.
Khatri, who is popular on social media and YouTube, will go live on Zoom on July 2 at 10pm.
Tickets priced at Dh30 are available online on Bookmyshow.com.