Shah, a British Indian, now based in Berlin works as a commercial art director, while also producing and directing independent videos and films. His animated video in this show is titled Epoh, which is ‘hope’ spelt backwards. It tells the story of the adventurous Epoh’s journey from earth to unknown parts of the universe. It shows Epoh, a hot-air balloon with a big eye rising over the city of Mumbai, moving on to Europe and floating over strange places that are hybrids of different cities. A mysterious orb in his basket gives him comfort and the courage to continue his journey of discovery beyond our planet into the unknown and deliver a message of hope. Epoh’s struggles and his message encourage viewers to reflect on their own journeys and the universality of hope.