Sundays spell classic movie nights in the city as Alliance Francaise Dubai picks out some treasured French cinematic wonders to screen at its theatre in Oud Metha. All movies will be shown at 7pm in its original language with English subtitles, with screenings starting from January 10.
January 10
Casque d’or (Golden Helmet) by Jacques Becker, France, 1952,
Starring: Simone Signoret, Serge Reggiani, Claude Dauphin
Casque d’or evokes the 1900s Paris of fortifications, thugs, as well as the magical Belleville neighbourhood. The film follows three gangsters and an ex-con who fall for the same beautiful, golden-haired woman in Belle Epoque.
January 17
Montparnasse 19 by Jacques Becker, France, 1958
Starring: Gérard Philipe, Palmer Lily, Anouk Aimée, Lino Ventura.
A look at the last year of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani (Gerard Philipe) who succumbs to alcoholism while searching for true love, who happens to belong to a wealthy family.
January 24
Children of Paradise by Marcel Carne, France, 1946
Starring: Maria Casarès, Jean-Louis Barrault, Arletty, Pierre Brasseur
This critically-acclaimed film that earned the title of ‘Best Film Ever’ by 600 critics, follows the theatrical life of a beautiful courtesan and the four men who love her. Some have called this masterpiece France’s answer to ‘Gone With the Wind’.
January 31
The Earrings of Madame de... by Max Ophuls, France, 1953
Starring: Vittorio De Sica, Danielle Darrieux, Charles Boyer
This film follows a pair of earrings as they change hands during a series of betrayals and romances. A French general (Charles Boyer) presents his wife with the expensive baubles, but she is forced to sell the earrings after she runs into financial trouble.
Sunday classics start from January 10.