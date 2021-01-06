French posters-1609917662452
Alliance Francaise Dubai will screen French classics every Sunday Image Credit: Supplied

Sundays spell classic movie nights in the city as Alliance Francaise Dubai picks out some treasured French cinematic wonders to screen at its theatre in Oud Metha. All movies will be shown at 7pm in its original language with English subtitles, with screenings starting from January 10.

January 10

Casque d’or (Golden Helmet) by Jacques Becker, France, 1952,

Starring: Simone Signoret, Serge Reggiani, Claude Dauphin

Casque D'Or
Casque D'Or Image Credit: Supplied

Casque d’or evokes the 1900s Paris of fortifications, thugs, as well as the magical Belleville neighbourhood. The film follows three gangsters and an ex-con who fall for the same beautiful, golden-haired woman in Belle Epoque.

January 17

Montparnasse 19 by Jacques Becker, France, 1958

Starring: Gérard Philipe, Palmer Lily, Anouk Aimée, Lino Ventura.

Montparnasse-19-1609917659077
Montparnasse 19 Image Credit: Supplied

A look at the last year of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani (Gerard Philipe) who succumbs to alcoholism while searching for true love, who happens to belong to a wealthy family.

January 24

Children of Paradise by Marcel Carne, France, 1946

Starring: Maria Casarès, Jean-Louis Barrault, Arletty, Pierre Brasseur

les-enfants-du-paradis-1609917657463
Children of Paradise Image Credit: Supplied

This critically-acclaimed film that earned the title of ‘Best Film Ever’ by 600 critics, follows the theatrical life of a beautiful courtesan and the four men who love her. Some have called this masterpiece France’s answer to ‘Gone With the Wind’.

January 31

The Earrings of Madame de... by Max Ophuls, France, 1953

Starring: Vittorio De Sica, Danielle Darrieux, Charles Boyer

The Earrings of Madame de
The Earrings of Madame de Image Credit: Supplied

This film follows a pair of earrings as they change hands during a series of betrayals and romances. A French general (Charles Boyer) presents his wife with the expensive baubles, but she is forced to sell the earrings after she runs into financial trouble.

——————

Don’t miss it!

Sunday classics start from January 10. Free for AF students; Dh15 for AF members; Dh35 for non-members.

View gallery as list