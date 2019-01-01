Khalefa: I broke the news to my parents about quitting accounting and economics in a skit show on stage. They had no idea I was performing. When we went home, I got it bad. They were really upset. Without their knowledge, I used to wait tables for three months intensively, working for 13 hours a day, to save money to go into first year of theatre. I told them to give me one year — if I couldn’t make it, then I would go back into accounting and economics. Seven years later, I received something saying I can go back to school. At the same time, I had booked a sold-out show for 1,200 people. I showed it to my mum, and it was like coming full circle. I tore the offer up.