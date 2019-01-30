A: I’ve always been careful to use my fame, and people’s love and appreciation, towards having a contribution towards public affairs. I was the Goodwill Ambassador for the UNFPA [United Nations Population Fund] for many years. It was a great period of time, where I helped raise awareness around gender issues, empowering women, and providing the same education opportunities that are available to boys. The series ‘Al Fusool Arbaa’ [Four Seasons] was one of the most famous shows I was in. I played the role of a lawyer, who has a young daughter and his wife has passed away — so he is a single father. Because he’s a lawyer, he’s seen the worst side of people, via cases of conning, scamming and lying. He has a big question to answer: should I raise my daughter on the view that society is scary, and that she has to regard it with suspicion and caution? Or do I raise her on the principle that life is good, and people are kind, and we have to treat everyone as such? I know there were women who saw this show when they were 12 or 13; now they’re around 25 years old, and they’re showing this show on YouTube to their daughters.