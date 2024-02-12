Top 10 Hollywood, Bollywood and other films and shows to watch this week, including Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'
Romance, thriller, sci-fi fantasy, comedy ... here’s our list that has something for all
1 of 10
Premalu (UAE cinemas): With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s only apt that you put a ring on a sweet and delightful romance and trust us that this Malayalam-language feature is a great stop. Boasting a clutch of young talents, this film will remind you why first love and courtship hold a special place in our lives. Produced by Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil and friends, this movie isn’t dark or complicated and will seem like the perfect palate cleanser to all those seeking benign-yet-stirring films. Starring Matthew Thomas, Shyam Mohan and Mamitha Baiju, this romance is an absolute keeper.
Image Credit: IMDb
2 of 10
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (UAE cinemas): First things first. The title of this Hindi-language Bollywood film is more complicated than this breezy romance where an eligible bachelor (Shahid Kapoor) falls in love with a robot (Kriti Sanon). The concept is marvellous, and the execution of this film is interesting. Both Kapoor and Sanon have immense chemistry. Powered by good acting, great songs, and some intricate choreography, this film is an engaging watch. Be warned, the second half might be a bit muddled, but the main lead’s collective charisma makes it a good one-time watch. There’s a bit of everything – drama, comedy, and romance. Also, you can read our full review on our website to get a clearer idea about this film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
Anweshippin Kandethum (UAE cinemas): This thriller, led by Malayali heartthrob Tovino Thomas, is a gripping watch. Without giving much of the farm way, the movie is a police procedural where two shocking crimes that shook Kerala in the 1990s are being investigated. Terrific acting and a nifty pace make this film worth a watch for all those who follow South Indian cinema. And we can guarantee you that Malayalam filmmakers know a thing or two about making cop procedurals realistic, yet exciting. Watch out for the surprising twist at the end.
Image Credit: IMDb
4 of 10
Rewind (UAE cinemas): Mary (Marian Rivera) has always loved John (Dingdong Dantes). However, a few years after marriage, things seem to change, and not for the better. John’s priorities are now different, and his relationship with Mary is rather stretched. To make matters worse, a sudden tragic accident leaves Mary dead. As John goes through life without Mary, he gets an extraordinary proposition — to rewind time and save the life of the woman she loves. What does he do?
Image Credit: IMDb
5 of 10
Rehla 404 (UAE cinemas): This Arabic film throws up the eternal conflict between things of this world and the higher order. A few days before she travels to Makkah to perform Hajj, Ghada is faced with an emergency. As a result, she is forced to reach out to people from her tainted past, with whom she had cut off ties a long time ago, to collect a large sum of money. As she does so, the question is: Will she be able to continue her plans to journey to Makkah, or will her past catch up with her? The film stars Sherein Reda, Mohammad Mamdouh, Mohammad Farrag, and Mona Zaki in lead roles.
Image Credit: IMDb
6 of 10
Argyll (UAE cinemas): Starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell, the premise of this movie is chilling: A reclusive author who writes novels about a spy syndicate slowly realises that her plot is playing out in the real world, in real time. Can director Matthew Vaughn do justice to the plot? Well, we are not going to spoil this for you.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
The Devil Wears Prada (Netflix): Better late than never. This iconic film, which is said to have single-handedly ignited a passion for fashion, is about a young graduate Andy (Anne Hathaway) who joins a prestigious sartorial magazine and works under the most toxic boss. How she navigates that phase in her life is nothing short of splendid. Starring Hathaway as the young college graduate and Meryl Streep as her formidable high priestess of fashion writing, this movie has earned enough street credit to merit a repeat watch. Long before toxic bosses were a part of our vocabulary, Streep drove it home with her splendid performance. She was mean and tough, but she left an impression. Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, the film is reportedly based on fashion editor Anna Wintour and the experiences of one of her assistants. The movie is a keen observation of what happens in the fashion publishing world. Be prepared to be enamoured by the chic outfits, the cutting humour, and the stirring drama. Fashion is a catty world and this movie proves all our theories regarding it.
Image Credit: IMDb
8 of 10
Halo, Season 2 (OSN): The second season of this sci-fi fantasy series is darker and has more depth. The towering super soldier named Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) is back with a vengeance and is on a mission to save a race of people with all his might. The series works wonderfully as a stand-alone series and is filled with an epic story that never lets up. Did we tell you, the action has been dialled up too.
Image Credit: Paramount+
9 of 10
Abbott Elementary (Hulu): This is a workplace comedy and no, it’s nothing like The Office. This web series is about a group of dedicated teachers in a Philadelphia public school who are determined to help their students succeed in life. The odds are stacked against them, but they choose to labour on. Created by Quinta Brunson and starring Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James, the series has won four Primetime Emmys.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
Mr and Mrs Smith (Prime Video): The inspiration for this series is the original Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie-starrer and revolves around two strangers who sign up to work with a spy agency that offers them a dangerous life of espionage, but with the perks that come with it. And they are married, except that the marriage is not what it seems to be. The show stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in lead roles.
Image Credit: Prime Video