Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi has come face to face with her wax figure, the first one unveiled as part of the upcoming Madame Tussauds Dubai.

The UAE outpost of the famous wax museum is set to open later this year at Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island.

“I feel privileged to be the first Arab artist to stand side by side my wax figure at the iconic Madame Tussauds — Dubai,” Fathi said in a statement. “I am overwhelmed with the incredible likeness that this wax figure holds to my physical appearance and to the impeccable attention to details that captures my personality. I cannot wait for people to visit Madame Tussauds and to finally be able to enjoy this unique experience in the Arab world.”

Fathi first gained fame in 2013 and has since become a popular singer in the region, releasing three record-breaking albums and travelling the world as a member of the UAE NSO Symphony Orchestra. Her latest track ‘Entaha’ has been hailed as one of the top summer songs of the region.

A statement from Madame Tussauds Dubai also praised Fathi for “her pioneering commitment to gender equality and supporting women.”

Fathi’s wax figure will join a line-up of famous movie stars and musicians in an “A-list party room, which is styled as a glamorous, desert oasis.”

Madame Tussauds’ wax figures are known to be created with a keen eye to detail and the making of singer’s statue was no different. A team of expert sculptors travelled to Dubai to document 500 of her measurements, before going back to London and working on the figure by hand for three months — this included inserting real hair, strand by strand.

“We are thrilled to reveal our first side-by-side and offer a glimpse into the magic that is Madame Tussauds,” said Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai. “Balqees is a music icon from the region, and we can’t wait for our guests to meet her and feel the fame when they step into the attraction when it opens this year.”

Madame Tussauds Dubai is the first Madame Tussauds experience in the GCC. It will host the sculptures of 60 global stars, such as Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence, Jackie Chan, along with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan.