Egyptian singer-songwriter Hamza Namira will headline a concert on September 2 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. The announcement comes as the UAE’s live events scene re-opens over the summer after nearly a year of silence on account of the pandemic.
Namira, who reached more than 200 million views for his music on YouTube, will present a night to remember for his fans as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises. The event is being organised by Arabian Entertainment House.
Namira recently made headlines for his track ‘Fady Shewaya’ that featured on his latest album ‘Mawlood Sanat 80’.
After releasing in December 2020, ‘Fady Shewaya’ hit 124 million views on YouTube, almost 10 million plays on streaming giant Anghami, and over 3 million on Spotify. His album reached the YouTube trending list in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Morocco, recording over 200 million views for the entire album on his official YouTube channel that has 3.5 million subscribers.
Namira has proved himself to be one of the top indie pop stars over the past decade, with his interest in Arabic culture as well as the embodiment of social and humanist themes which can be found throughout his music.
The singer has also featured on three seasons of the weekly TV show ‘Remix’. The show’s concept looks into blending local lyrics with different music genres, such as flamenco, Celtic, electro, and more.
Concert tickets are now on sale and all attendees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter and follow strict social distancing regulations throughout the event.