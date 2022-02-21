Dubai: Oman has launched its first electric car in what could be a big step towards promoting the Sultanate as an automotive hub for EVs.
Mays Motors, a company funded by Oman Technology Fund, is expected to produce 300 cars as part of a first phase. Bookings for the first 100 vehicles have been completed.
The car claims to go from zero to 100 km/hr in 4.9 seconds, and boasts a max speed of 280 km/hr. Featuring a range of 500 kilometres, it has a rear-wheel drivetrain, 14.5 cubic feet of storage, and a body completely built from carbon fibre.
The two-seater has a large dash with displays and controls, including door functions. Its battery can be charged at home for a driving range of 500 kilometers.
The manufacturer has designers with experience at car brands such as Tesla, BMW, Maserati and Porsche. Concepts from these companies are also incorporated into their factory and manufacturing processes.
Haider bin Adnan Al Zaabi, co-founder of Mays Motors, said, “We are proud to unveil Oman’s first electric car – Mays iE1 – today.”
According to Zaabi, Mays Motors’ electric car is the beginning of a new and promising sector in the sultanate. “We have a team with more than 15 years of experience in the automotive field and are offering an opportunity to establish the first factory for the electronic car industry in the sultanate."