Dubai: The Ministry of Economy announced Wednesday that the amended draft Federal Law on the regulation of commercial agencies, which replaces the existing 40-year-old legislation, will come into force on June 16 this year.

As it was announced by Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri last year, authorities at the ministry confirmed that the business of commercial agencies will continue to be exclusive to UAE Nationals only.

Moreover, draft federal law on regulation of commercial agencies allows public joint-stock companies, with at least 51 per cent national capital contribution to act as commercial agents.

Abdulla Al Saleh, Under Secretary of Foreign Trade and Industry at the Ministry of Economy, introduced the Federal Decree Law No. (3) of 2022 on regulating commercial agencies during a press conference on January 25.

He said: “The new draft, which replaces the previous 40-year-long legislation, aims to accelerate the growth of commercial agencies in the nation by diversifying their activities, improving their economic performance, and increasing their contribution to the growth of the national GDP in accordance with the Principles of the 50 and the UAE Centennial 2071.”

“The Ministry of Economy has collaborated with all of its federal and local partners, the corporate sector, and other pertinent organisations over the recent time. Following the constitutional processes established after the enactment of the nation's federal legislation, they further discussed the revised draft in the UAE Federal National Council.”

He added: “These initiatives attempt to ensure an optimum legislation that would best benefit the nation's economy, satisfy the goals of the current commercial agencies, encourage the nation's economy's flexibility, and support its openness to foreign markets.”

Here are a few features of the new law:

• The law is based on the principle of autonomy/will and the contract is pacta sunt servanda (Latin for ‘agreements must be kept) protecting all parties.

• Any international company, under certain conditions and with the approval of the UAE Cabinet, will be allowed to act as a commercial agent for its own products.

• Determining cases for expiry of commercial agency contracts through a set of controls and provisions for the duration of notification and exit mechanisms.

• Introducing a new mechanism to settle disputes between the agent and client by resorting to arbitration upon agreement.