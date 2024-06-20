Dubai: The UAE labour market has achieved remarkable global recognition, ranking first in two key indices according to the IMD World Competitiveness Report 2024.
The country has also secured the top position worldwide in both employment and resolving industrial disputes, solidifying its reputation as a leading global hub in these fields.
Additionally, the UAE also ranked third globally in immigration laws, further demonstrating its strong regulatory framework and commitment to maintaining a competitive and inclusive labour market.
The IMD World Competitiveness Report is an annual report published by the International Institute for Management Development (IIMD). It assesses the ability of countries to foster an environment where enterprises can achieve sustainable growth, generate jobs, and increase the welfare of their citizens.
The report ranks countries based on extensive economic data and surveys that measure various aspects of competitiveness including economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure.