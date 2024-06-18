Taking to the X platform make the announcement, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his appreciation for the collective efforts of work teams across all governmental, economic, and development sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed lauded their unified spirit in striving towards the common goal of elevating and progressing the UAE. He optimistically added, “the best is yet to come”.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has secured the 16th position out of 67 in the ranking of the world’s most competitive countries, as stated in this year’s World Competitiveness Yearbook by IMD.

The annual report offers benchmarking services for countries and companies, providing insights into the factors that enhance company competitiveness. This year, Saudi Arabia improved by one position, largely due to advancements in business legislation and infrastructure, ranking fourth among G20 nations.