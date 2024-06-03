Ajman: The Emirate of Ajman has been ranked first for “feeling safe” in 2023, scoring an impressive 98.5 per cent for walking alone outside at night, as per the Security and Statistics Competitiveness Centre’s Quality of Life Security Survey.

Ajman also secured a spot among the top 10 safest cities globally in the NUMBEO report, reinforcing its reputation as an ideal destination for safety, stability, and prosperity.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Ajman Police Commander-in-chief, credited this success to the police’s efforts, including the “Aman” patrols and the smart security surveillance system, Ajman Dar Al Aman, which translates to “Ajman, Home of Safety”, and won the 2023 British Ideas Award.

180k cameras, shelter for crime victims

Moreover, several security measures were introduced, such as tourist patrols, a protection project with over 180,000 cameras in buildings, crime prevention programmes, smart electronic patrols for drug control, annual awareness campaigns, and community policing initiatives, all of which significantly enhanced the sense of security in Ajman.

The Ajman Police also established a shelter building for social support, accommodating crime victims including women, children, and people with disabilities, earning the 2023 Crime Victims Care Award from the International Police Chiefs Association in the USA.

5-star rating

Moreover, six service centres received a 5-star rating, enhancing effective communication with the community through initiatives such as follow-up calls, positive interactions, and proactive services for seniors, women, and people with disabilities at home, recognised with a 5-star rating in the 2023 international competition for best practices in New Zealand and the 2022 British Ideas Award.

Security, safety

He expressed his appreciation for the interest of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and the support of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, as well as the guidance and follow-up of Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

These have served as motivation and inspiration to exert further efforts to enhance security and safety in the Emirate and the country.

This reflects on the national economy and the achievement of the quality of life strategy to contribute to the realisation of the UAE Vision 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071.