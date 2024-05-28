Dubai: The UAE ranked fifth globally and first among Arab countries in road quality, according to the Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024 report, issued by the World Economic Forum.

The report reveals that the UAE also ranked 9th globally and first among Arab countries in the efficiency of port services, and 10th globally and second among Arab countries in the efficiency of public transport services.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stressed that these results are attributed to the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and that they are a testament to the viability of the UAE’s long-term strategic plans that present ample opportunities for growth.

He said: “These achievements reflect our proactive approach and strategic planning in various sectors and reaffirm the UAE’s ambition to become a globally recognised innovation and excellence hub. We are committed to developing vibrant sectors and positioning the UAE as a leading destination for business and leisure. Ranking high on global indicators directly contributes to enhancing the confidence of international investors on the look out for a reliable business environment.”