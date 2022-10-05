Dubai: The UAE has always been an attractive work destination for healthcare professionals, and amendments in 2022 have made it even more lucrative to move here to work as a nurse.

Health professionals have been migrating for decades. The US and UK have the largest number of foreign-trained nurses among OECD countries, but they are more heavily concentrated in other nations. Before the pandemic hit, roughly one-in-four nurses in New Zealand and Switzerland had studied abroad, the highest ratio among the OECD’s 38 member states, a Bloomberg report revealed.

During and post COVID-19, the demand for qualified healthcare professionals has been critical. The global health care staffing sector expected to grow 6.9 per cent a year to $63 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. The gap in demand and supply of nurses is expected to widen to 13 million in the coming years

“It has become much more competitive,” Catton added.

With pandemic-related travel restrictions easing, countries from Germany to Singapore are stepping up efforts to lure foreign nurses and other medical professionals with promises of expedited visas and better pay.

Hiring from Philippines, India

This is great news for job seekers in the industry, specifically for nursing graduates from the Philippines and India. Globally, the Philippines remains the biggest exporter of nursing talent, closely followed by India.

Nearly half of new UK nurses and midwives are from abroad, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said. The NMC’s annual report showed 48 per cent of the 48,436 new nurses and midwives were from other countries, with 66 per cent from India or the Philippines.

Germany’s government said it wants to recruit 600 Filipino nurses for hospitals and elderly care centers, offering qualified applicants free travel expenses, language training, a bonus for passing exams on the first try and help finding accommodation, its embassy in Manila posted on Facebook September 5. Singapore and the Philippines also opened talks last month on hiring more Filipino nurses and other health care workers.

Why work in the UAE

In April, the UAE announced that it would offer Golden Visas to frontline heroes in the pandemic fight, and others with critical skills. This year, many nurses found that their two-year visas had been changed out for ten-year Golden Visas. This in addition to tax-free income makes the UAE one of the most preferred countries for nurses to live and work in.

In yet another positive change, there was an update to licensing rules for nurses working in the UAE. The country's health authorities in July scrapped the two-year work experience requirement for bachelor's degree holders to get registered. While all graduates still need to pass the competitive exam to get a Registered Nurse (RN) licence to work in the UAE, the change in experience requirement is expected to increase recruitement of fresh graduates.

Diploma holders can attend the exam and apply for the Assistant Nurse licence without work experience. School nurses, however, still need two years of work experience to get accredited, of which one year must have been in paediatrics, ICU, or the Emergency Department. Nurse practitioners and specialty nurses also need prior experience to get licensed.

Deals and MoUs

The UAE signed an accord with India in February, which includes expedited approval for skilled workers, including nurses. The UK, another top destination for nurses, signed deals with Kenya, Malaysia and Nepal over the past year to hire unemployed health workers, with the potential to have some travel and training costs covered.

Shortage concerns at home

Indeed, the Philippines faces a shortfall of nursing staff, and there’s long standing political debate over whether so many local nurses should be allowed to leave. Maria Rosario Vergerie, officer-in-charge of the Philippines Health Department, said that the country’s hospitals and clinics have a shortage of about 106,000 nurses, according to the Manila Bulletin. Vergerie wants to retain a cap on the number of health care workers allowed to go abroad at 7,500 a year.

But new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said he plans to ease that limit. Filipino nurses who migrate typically earn far more than those who stay back to work in the domestic market and, with about 9 per cent of gross domestic product coming from remittances, higher earning health care workers overseas can provide a local economic boost.

Phinma Corp., which operates several schools in the Philippines, says the number of freshmen for its four-year nursing program has jumped nearly 400 per cent since 2019 to about 6,000 students, exceeding its projected target for 2025. Another school, Our Lady of Fatima University, also says nursing enrollment is up.