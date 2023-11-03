What are the main takeaways to be from the current edition, to be held November 6?

The conference was initiated with the primary objective of supporting seafarer well-being and creating industry awareness about the need and methods to do so. In this year’s edition, we continue to reiterate that safety at sea is paramount, and that all seafarers have the right to safe working conditions. We are looking at aspects of their physical and mental health and discussing the latest thinking and opportunities to maximise both.

What kind of training is provided by Tristar for its staff to stay safe at sea? How are your training modules unique?

As a follow-up to our inaugural conference in 2019, the Maritime Logistics Team organised a series of townhall-styled Psychological First Aid (PFA) workshops in Mumbai, India, for Vessel Masters and other senior officers. Human behaviour, signs, and symptoms of mental health, and the eight core actions of PFA were highlights in some of the workshops, which were also live streamed to benefit seafarers around the globe. During the years of the pandemic, the PFA workshops were delivered via online video conferencing, and they are currently conducted in person at training centres around the world.

We run a well-being campaign onboard our vessels, and seafarers are encouraged to participate in sports or join group activities to connect, and stay connected, with each other.

We have established a dedicated helpline that is handled by the Sailors’ Society of the UK, with 24/7 access for all our crew members and their families.

We stay in constant contact with seafarers on our vessels, with regular onboard visits and monthly phone calls. They are empowered to communicate directly with shipowners and managers, as well as the Sailors’ Society, to raise any concerns.

We uphold Safety Days in ports where our coastal business is active, including Fujairah and Sohar in the Middle East, to ensure that our crew members are checked medically and remain aware of the company’s commitment to support each of them.

What are the main challenges expected by the sector in the near future when addressing safety at sea? How is Tristar looking to counter these issues?

Imminent industry challenges include increased regulations, and defining clearer pathways to decarbonisation, both of which require a significant allocation of resources. This necessarily directs attention away from seafarer welfare. Tristar’s Safety at Sea initiative endeavours to reinforce the primacy of seafarer well-being, despite other increasingly complex issues that shipowners must resolve.

With rising awareness, Safety at Sea is now an industry all its own. How do you see the sector evolving in coming years and how critical a role will Tristar play in this evolution?

When we talk about seafaring safety today, it is multidimensional: risk and regulations, international standards, technological advancements, environment consciousness, cybersecurity, sustainability. Human safety is unequivocally at the centre of our Safety at Sea initiatives.

Safety at Sea will continue to evolve through technological advancements, regulatory changes, and a focus on human factors. Shipowners, who have primary responsibility for ensuring the safety of their crew members, vessels, and the environment, are central to this evolution. The investments we make today and our commitment to safety will shape the future of the maritime industry. Tristar stands with other global ship owners in assuming a critical role, with collective focus on:

1. Investments in technology: Shipowners are responsible for acquiring and deploying safety technologies on their vessels, and must necessarily invest in contemporary navigational aids, communication systems, and safety monitoring equipment.

2. Crew training and welfare: We are responsible for the well-being, fitness, and empowerment of crew members. Ensuring that they are adequately trained, and equipped to handle various emergencies, is a vital part of safety at sea.

3. Regulatory compliance: It is obligatory to ensure that vessels comply with all international and national safety regulations, which range from adherence to operational procedures to maintenance of safety equipment.

4. Risk management: Assessing and managing all risks associated with operations must include measures to prevent accidents and mitigate consequences.

5. Environmental responsibility: Complying with environmental regulations and minimising the environmental impact of vessels is a safety concern in terms of both ecological and regulatory risks.

Safety At Sea | Programme Agenda

6th November 2023, Taj Exotica, The Palm

Tristar Group welcomes back the global maritime community for the 5th Annual ‘Safety at Sea’ Conference.

The event will be attended by professional seafarers, senior government officials, prominent leaders of the global and regional maritime industry, and representatives from numerous maritime organizations.

The conference, launched by Tristar Eships, the maritime logistics division of Tristar, will continue to draw industry and global attention to the importance of physical and mental well-being of workers at sea.

There will be insightful discussions with key industry figures joining as speakers and panelists on various important industry topics.

Speakers

Ms. Sarah Waite | Shipping and Maritime HSSE Manager, Shell

Capt. Simon Hodgkinson | Global Head of Loss Prevention, West of England P&I

Capt. Hari Subramanium | Regional Head, The Ship Owners Club P&I

Mr. Yiannis Fafalios | CEO, Care4C

Fr. Kent Middleton | Justice & Welfare Chaplain to UAE Ports, Mission to Seafarers

MC & Moderator | Mr. Nikeel Idnani

Programme schedule

10:00 Registration & Welcome Tea / Coffee

10:35 Safety Briefing

10:40 Welcome Address

Eugene Mayne - CEO, Tristar Group

10:50 Opening Remarks

Message to Seafarers | IMO General Secretary Kitack Lim

10:55 Session 1 | Safety Culture: Who is Responsible?

Sarah Waite - Shell

11:20 Panel Discussion

Sarah Waite – Shell

Capt Sunil Battagani - Tristar Maritime

Capt. Rajiv Singhal - MTM Ship Management

Capt. Yasser Hashem - Bahri Ship Management

12:00 Session 2 | Guide to Avoid Health Issues

Capt. Simon Hodgkinson - West P & I

12:20 Panel Discussion

Capt. Simon Hodgkinson - West P & I

CE Jayanth Kurian - Tristar Maritime

Ajit George - MTM Ship Management

Dr. J Mathias – Specialist Surgeon

13:00 - 14:00 - Lunch & Networking Break

14:00 Session 3 | Seafarers Happiness & Well-being

Capt. Hari Subramaniam - The Ship Owners Club P&I

14:30 Panel Discussion

Capt. Hari Subramanian - The Ship Owners Club P&I

Capt. Randhir S Mahadik - Fleet Care Fleet Management

Jasmin Fichte – Fichte & Co.

Deepti Mankad - Mind Speak

15:20 Session 4 | Innovation in Seafarer Health

Yiannis Fafalios – Care4C

Charles Watkins - MHSS

Alexander Dimitrevich – MH & CS

15:50 Panel Discussion

Yiannis Fafalios - Care4C

Charles Watkins - MHSS

Alexander Dimitrevich – MH & CS

Monica Kohli – FD & D Lawyer, Gard

16:20 - 16:40 - Coffee Break

16:40 Session 5 | What’s the Next Problem & Planning for the Future

Fr. Kent Middleton - Mission to Seafarers

17:00 Panel Discussion

Fr. Kent Middleton - Mission to Seafarers

Dr Eng. Ibrahim Behairy – WIN GD

Capt. David Stockley – Board member ASYAD Shipping

Capt. Dr Ahmed Youssef - Sharjah Maritime Academy

17:45 Closing Remarks

Tim Coffin - CEO, Tristar Eships

18:00 Reception

Safety at Sea is supported by the IMO, IMarEST, the Nautical Institute, IIMS and the vessel management community worldwide

Delegates at the Safety at Sea Conference held in Dubai in 2022 Image Credit: GN Archives

Individuals can also join the Safety at Sea Conference virtually

Tristar’s annual Safety at Sea Conference is once again around the corner. As a bit of a backgrounder on the popular UAE maritime event, the Safety at Sea Conference was initiated by Tristar Group CEO, Eugene Mayne, with the inaugural edition being held on November 10, 2019.

All the past events have been an astounding success, giving industry stakeholders meaningful insights from the sector’s leaders, along with enthusiastic participation from on board officers and crew.

Tristar is pleased to announce that the 5th Annual Conference will be held on November 6, 2023, at the Taj Exotica, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE.

All seafarers and their families and friends, on board and ashore, are encouraged to participate virtually.

For further details, please refer to the following link: