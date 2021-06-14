Dubai: Abu Dhabi Airports has signed an agreement with National Ambulance to provide emergency medical services across all their airports. The services commenced earlier this month at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and Al Ain International Airport.
As part of the agreement, 70 medical and support staff are present on site to support the airports and customers in the instance of any medical emergencies. This comes as an important step to expand National Ambulance’s services and partnerships with organisations across the public and private sectors in Abu Dhabi.
The emergency medical teams will consist of Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) with the support of its Ambulance Communications Centre. “Our collaboration with National Ambulance comes as part of our efforts to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of our customers, staff, and stakeholders, which is our main priority,” said Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports.
National Ambulance also provides emergency medical services for communities across Abu Dhabi, which include Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Special Olympics UAE, as well as other public events and businesses.
“Following months of diligent preparation, National Ambulance is at full readiness to provide the necessary emergency medical service to all of Abu Dhabi’s airports - the airports are vital to the health of Abu Dhabi’s economy and a gateway to Abu Dhabi’s capital,” said Ahmed Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance.