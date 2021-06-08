1 of 11
As always, Apple had a bit of something for everything at its latest developers’ conference, with the next version of the iPhone operating system garnering a lot of attention. Obviously.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 11
Apart from that Apple gave a preview of iOS 15, while there were new features for FaceTime, iMessage, Photos, the digital wallet, the Maps and Weather apps and notifications.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 11
The company announced major updates to FaceTime tools to rival videoconferencing software like Zoom, including improved audio and video, the ability to schedule calls, and a feature to send links for others to join a call.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
4 of 11
As part of the iOS 15 update, with FaceTime getting higher video and audio quality and - for the first time - invite Android and Windows users to chat. FaceTimers will also be able to watch video, listen to music, access apps together and share screens - thanks to a new SharePlay feature.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
5 of 11
To further enhance privacy, Apple is giving users of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 a new menu showing them in detail what data third-party apps are collecting. The company is making Siri more private, too, keeping the processing of such key tasks as launching apps, setting alarms and changing settings on the device itself rather than sending it to the less-secure web.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 11
Apple is updating software support for the increasingly omnipresent AirPods earbuds, adding a Conversation Boost mode to help mimic a hearing aid. There's also a new Announce Notifications feature that reads users their alerts and shopping lists. The update makes AirPods Pro and AirPods Max more easily findable in the Find My app, mimicking features used by the recently launched AirTag item finder.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 11
Apple upgraded its Messages app and its iMessage service with a new Shared With You feature that accesses photos, music and articles sent in message conversations. Apple's iOS 15 update also adds a revamped notifications system called Focus that lets users set their current status - whether it's working, personal time or sleeping - and only permit certain notifications during those times
Image Credit: Bloomberg
8 of 11
As part of Apple's continuing effort to integrate its Mac personal computer line and mobile devices, macOS Monterey lets people use the Mac keyboard and trackpad to control an iPad and drag and drop files between multiple devices. It will now be possible to beam video, presentations and music from an iPhone to the Mac using AirPlay. The HomePod mini will also get the ability to be used as a speaker for the Apple TV and as a Siri input device. Apple is also opening up Siri to third-party smart home devices for the first time.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
The Health app is getting an upgrade, too. The Walking Steadiness feature uses sensors to monitor the risk of falling. The California company is also adding in-depth explanations for cholesterol data and a new Trends feature to show changes to a person's health over time. Users will be able to share heart and fitness data collected from an Apple Watch with their doctor or their family members.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 11
The iOS 15 update includes new features for the Wallet, Weather and Maps apps. The Wallet app is will let users store drivers licenses, house keys, work badges and hotel keys in partnership with Hyatt Hotels. The Weather app is getting a redesigned interface and more intricate data, while Maps will feature more detailed imagery, new road colors and labels, nighttime mode, redesigned turn-by-turn driving and transit directions, plus an augmented-reality view to check out nearby stores.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
11 of 11
The company also added new features for Photos, letting the camera capture text from a photo, search for images from the Spotlight feature on the Home screen and create albums that play songs in the background from Apple Music.
Image Credit: AP