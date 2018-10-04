Dubai: A tourist who sought help from Dubai Police to find her lost iPad received a joyful surprise when police found it inside the hotel room’s safe.

Lt Colonel Dr Mubarak Bin Nawas, director of Tourism Police, said the female tourist came to explore the city and then left for her home country and discovered that she had lost her iPad.

She called the hotel in Dubai asking for help and the hotel’s staff told her that the device wasn’t in her room.

“She called Dubai Police asking for help. She suspected that her device was stolen by the hotel’s staff. The iPad had important official data as well as personal documents,” Lt Col Bin Nawas said.

A police patrol went to the hotel to investigate and questioned the hotel’s cleaners.

“They insisted that they found nothing inside the room. We searched again and discovered that the device was inside the room’s safe which was locked. The room hadn’t been used since the tourist checked out. The cleaners didn’t expect to find it inside the safe,” Lt Col Bin Nawas added.

Police, who refused to give the nationality of the tourist, contacted the woman to inform her the good news. Dubai Police took her address and sent the iPad to her home country.

The tourist thanked Dubai Police for their quick response.

Lt Col Bin Nawas said that they received many calls from tourists about lost items forgotten in hotels, taxis and metro stations.

“We honour the people who found the items for their honesty. Sometimes taxi drivers report large amount of money left in their cars by tourists.”