To keep pace with the evolving needs of today’s workforce and ensure their long-term financial security, employee benefits must be redefined, said Mohamed Seghir, CEO of HAYAH Insurance, at Elevate your Future – Unlocking the New Pension and End-of-Service Benefits Reform in the UAE. He was delivering the keynote address at the event organised by Gulf News in association with HAYAH Insurance at Holiday Inn, Business Bay, Dubai.

“There’s a need for a comprehensive solution that addresses both pension and end-of-service benefits,” he explained.

With employees looking for security, flexibility and a solution that grows with them, it’s no longer enough to just provide gratuity.

“For companies in the UAE where the government is rolling out workplace savings scheme for employers, providing these benefits is crucial for attracting and retaining talent,” Seghir said.

He introduced HAYAH Insurance’s pension and end-of-service product, Employee Saver, designed to complement government efforts and offer flexibility to meet employers' and employees' specific needs.

“What makes this product unique is its diversified investment strategies,” Seghir explained. “We offer tailored investment options that range from conservative to aggressive, catering to different risk profiles. This allows both employers and employees to select strategies that align with their financial goals and risk tolerance—balancing growth with security.

“Whether you’re looking for steady, predictable returns or are willing to take on more risk for potential growth, the Employee Saver can be customised to suit those preferences.”

HAYAH’s smart and easy-to-use technology offers employees full visibility and control over their funds while employers can manage their contributions in a transparent and secure manner.

“We believe the future of employee benefits lies at the intersection of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability,” said Seghir. “It’s more than just providing a financial product; it’s about creating an experience that empowers people, adapts to their needs, and gives them peace of mind.”