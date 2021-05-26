The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has announced that any person or group has the right to apply to the FTA to reduce or exempt them from the penalty imposed for the violation of the provisions of tax legislation. Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has announced that any person or group has the right to apply to the FTA to reduce or exempt them from the penalty imposed for the violation of the provisions of tax legislation, provided that there is an excuse acceptable to the FTA.

The FTA clarified that according to Cabinet Decision No. 51 of 2021 on amending the Executive Regulation of Federal Law on Tax Procedures, any person or group who is found to have violated the provisions of the law or the tax law may submit such a request to the FTA to reduce or exempt from the penalties imposed by the FTA in accordance with a set of conditions.

The FTA indicated that the conditions require that the person has an excuse that is acceptable to the FTA, along with evidence that justifies the excuse and the violation it caused which led to the imposition of administrative penalties, provided that the FTA is notified of the request for reduction or exemption within 40 business days from the end of the acceptable excuse, in accordance with the mechanism specified by the FTA.