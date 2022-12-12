Sharjah Media City (Shams) has launched a new venture builder, Shams Valley, to launch startups in the media and technology sectors, it said on Monday.
The project will create new opportunities for the emirate’s growing economy and play an active role in enhancing its diversity and competitiveness.
Launched in collaboration with venture building studio Grow Valley, the initiative aims to build an integrated system to launch a new generation of media companies and help shape the future of media in Sharjah and the region. The company will serve as an integrated platform that brings together media talents, entrepreneurs, and experts to establish ambitious media projects supported by advanced technology.
A launch ceremony for Shams Valley was held at the Shams Business Centre in Sharjah.
“Shams is committing to positioning itself as an international hub for media and creative industries in the region, opening the doors for talented and qualified professionals to transform their ideas into pioneering and inspiring media, innovation, and advanced technology projects,” Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City.
“Shams Valley was launched in collaboration with our partners at Grow Valley to build and establish start-ups in the media sector, in accordance with the highest international standards,” he added. “We strive to guarantee the continuity and prosperity of these businesses in the future, establishing a dynamic market for them to operate in – one that brings together innovators with creative idea, or projects that embrace advanced technologies.”