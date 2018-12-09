Dubai: The emirate of Sharjah has announced a budget with total expenses of Dh25.7 billion for 2019, marking a 10 per cent growth in comparison to its 2018 budget.
The spending plan was approved by His Highness Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and will see an increase in public safety investment as well as a boost to capital improvement programmes.
Focusing on Sharjah’s strategic objectives in the economic, social, scientific and cultural fields, investing in infrastructure will take precedence, a government statement said. The provision of social support in a variety of forms is also a priority, it added, “ensuring that the needs of all its citizens are adequately accounted.”
In line with the UAE’s Vision 2021, the budget also aims to encourage Sharjah’s citizens to strengthen their role in the sustainable building and development of the emirate, the statement said.
“The 2019 budget will ensure that the emirate of Sharjah continues to grow and develop for it to become a major player on the world economic map,” said Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Central Finance Department. “The budget will also ensure the financial stability of the emirate while taking into account business costs for both local and international investors.”