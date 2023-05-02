To launch start-ups in the media and technology industries, generate new prospects for the expanding economy of the Emirate of Sharjah, and actively contribute to increasing its variety and competitiveness, Sharjah Media City (Shams) has established a new venture builder named Shams Valley.
The programme, which was started in partnership with renowned UAE-based venture building studio Grow Valley, builds on Shams’ innovative position in fostering entrepreneurship and advancing innovation and development in the media industry. Through the agreement, Shams is able to benefit from Grow Valley’s broad range of industry knowledge, which includes everything from testing out start-up concepts to turning them into successful companies that meet customer demand, as well as assuring their durability and future expansion.
A launch ceremony for Shams Valley was held at the Shams Business Centre in Sharjah, attended by Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation (SRTI) Park; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General, Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, CEO of the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Office (Invest in Sharjah); Reem Bin Karam, Director of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment; Alya Alsuwaidi, Director, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Dr Mona Al Ali, Manager of Badiri Education and Development Academy.
Speaking at the event, Dr Al Midfa said, “Since its inception, Sharjah Media City has been working to help fulfil the visions and directives of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, civilisation, and innovation. Shams has made a commitment to establishing itself as a regional centre for the media and creative industries, providing opportunities for talented and qualified individuals to turn their ideas into groundbreaking and inspirational media, innovation, and cutting-edge technology initiatives.”
Shams Valley aims to create an integrated system that will assist a new generation of media firms get off the ground and influence the direction of media in Sharjah and the surrounding areas. The business will act as a platform that integrates media specialists, entrepreneurs, and talent to create large-scale media initiatives that are supported by cutting-edge technology.
Shams Valley’s goal is to analyse start-up ideas in the media and technology sectors and make all the required preparations to launch these businesses in accordance with market trends and Shams’ and the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision for the media sector.
“The ultimate goal is to create a promising media industry with forward-thinking concepts that keep up with the rapid advancements of our day,” said Dr Midfa.
The panel discussion, Venture Building — The Way to Create Winning Startups, was on the schedule for the launch event. It was followed by a workshop titled Media Industry Challenges & Solutions Workshop that discussed significant problems facing the media sector and suggested creative solutions. ■