The UAE transferred $1 billion as part of an agreement between Pakistan and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development this month, the central bank said in a statement on Twitter Thursday. The total transfers so far from the UAE and Saudi Arabia stand at $4 billion, and will boost Pakistan’s reserves that had fallen to $6.64 billion, or less than two months of import cover, in the week ended January 18. Riyadh also has pledged to supply oil worth $3 billion on deferred payments.