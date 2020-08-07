The headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) in Riyadh
The headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The largest deal during H1 2019 was Saudi Aramco agreeing to acquire a 70 per cent stake in SABIC. Image Credit: Reuters
RIYADH: Saudi petrochemicals giant SABIC said on Thursday it posted a loss in the three months to end-June, the third quarterly loss in a row, due to low sales and impairments.

SABIC, the world's fourth largest chemical firm, said it posted a loss of 2.22 billion riyals ($592 million) in the April to June quarter, compared to a net profit of 2.03 billion riyals ($541 million) in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company, acquired by Saudi Aramco for $69 billion in a deal agreed in 2019 and completed in June this year, posted a loss of $872 million in the first half of 2020 compared to a net profit of $1.4 billion in the same period a year ago.

It attributed the losses to a lower average price and sales volume, mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It also said it has allocated $608 million as impairments provisions in certain capital assets in the first six months.

SABIC's bottom line had been deteriorating even before the coronavirus crisis due to a sharp fall in international prices.

The company posted a net profit of $1.5 billion in 2019 compared to $5.74 billion in the previous year.