1 of 15
New York City ventured into a crucial stage of reopening as stores let people in Monday, offices brought workers back, restaurants seated customers outdoors and residents both welcomed and worried about rebounding from the nation's deadliest coronavirus outbreak.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 15
The virus has been blamed for over 22,000 New York City deaths, with the toll down to single and low double digits in recent days. | A member of the staff prepares tables at a Manhattan restaurant.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 15
People dine in parking spaces on the street outside CEBU restaurant. | Infections have plummeted from an early-April peak, but an average of about 250 people a day still have tested positive over the past two weeks, city data show.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 15
The city estimated 150,000 to 300,000 additional workers would return to their jobs, two weeks after reopening began with construction, curbside-pickup retail, wholesaling and manufacturing.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 15
For the first time in three months, too, shaggy heads can get salon haircuts, and cooped-up kids can climb playground monkey bars instead of apartment walls.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 15
A man gets his hair cut at a barbershop in the SoHo neighborhood in New York City.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 15
Monday marked just the second of four reopening phases, but Mayor Bill de Blasio called it "the biggest step." | New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (left) dines with his wife Chirlane McCray in an outdoor booth at Melba's restaurant in Harlem.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 15
A sign describing safety measures is displayed inside Bloomingdale's as the city moves into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 15
Diners eat lunch in outdoor seating at a restaurant in the Little Italy section of Manhattan.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 15
Guests sit outside a restaurant, which extended it's outdoor area by setting tables on the street, as New York City enters phase two of reopening.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 15
People sit on tables , respecting social distancing at Times Square as New York City enters phase two of reopening.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 15
People wait in line outside an Apple store in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 15
Guests sit outside a restaurant, which has windows installed between tables as New York City enters phase two of reopening.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 15
A signs reading 'No Mask, No Entry' hangs at a retail store window as people shop in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 15
People wait in line to enter Foot Locker store in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City.
Image Credit: AFP