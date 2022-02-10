UAE telecom companies Etisalat and Du are offering the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones for pre-orders as low as Dh139 per month, a day after the Korean tech giant launched the devices globally.

What makes the offer more attractive is that the devices come bundled with the Galaxy buds Pro when ordered on Etisalat.

Etisalat is offering the S22 for pre-order at a one-time cost of Dh3,199. If purchasing in instalments, you’ll need to pay Dh139 per month for 24 months, Dh184 monthly for 18 months, and Dh272 a month for 12 months.

The S22 Plus will cost Dh3,799.01 if paying upfront. A 24-month instalment scheme will cost Dh165 a month, Dh218 for 18 months, and Dh323 for one year.

The top-end model, the S22 Ultra 5G, costs Dh4,699 when paying upfront. A one-year instalment costs Dh400 per month, an 18-month instalment comes for Dh269 a month, while a two-year instalment will set you back by Dh204 a month.

When purchased from du, the S22 can be pre-ordered for as low as Dh130 per month (128GB) or an upfront price of Dh3,039 plus 5 per cent VAT. The instalments can go up to Dh140 per month, depending on the memory capacity selected.

The S22 Plus comes for Dh3,609 starting price, or Dh155 per month, along with an additional 5 per cent VAT. The EMI goes up to Dh165 a month.

The S22 Ultra is available for Dh190 per month, or Dh4,464, along with an additional 5 per cent VAT. The instalments go up to Dh220 per month. Du is also offering gifts worth Dh1,033 with all devices on pre-orders.

Samsung Electronics announced the latest generation of its flagship smartphone family and its largest tablet yet on Wednesday, upgrading its hardware lineup with new screen sizes, better cameras and more storage to better compete with Apple Inc.

The 6.8-inch Ultra edition adds an integrated stylus, a more advanced chip and up to 1TB of on-board storage, matching the iPhone 13 Pro’s maximum storage spec. With a large display and stylus capabilities, the S22 Ultra effectively takes over the role of Samsung’s former Galaxy Note line, which is being discontinued, Samsung mobile chief TM Roh said in an interview.