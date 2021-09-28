Meet your fitness goals by cooking with any one of these bestselling air fryers

The perfect plate of fried food needs no oil - just use one of the bestselling air fryers on our list! Image Credit: Shutterstock

Picture this: You’re eating fries and mozzarella sticks without even a shred of guilt for consuming all the oil that usually goes into it. Sounds too good to be true? Well, that is exactly what air fryers can do.

The air fryer created a cooking revolution a couple of years ago, with its convection heat technology drawing almost every health-conscious person towards the buzz. But the idea of making crispy “fried” food without using oil raised much scepticism. However, over the years, that claim has been proven right.

Today, there are a variety of air fryers in the market, in various sizes and with diverse product specifications, so it can be incredibly hard to determine the right gadget for your kitchen. To make it easier for you, we have curated a list of the 5 best air fryers for every kind of cook:

Nutricook Air Fryer 2

Who is it for?

This product is for busy cooks who want to drop in their food in the air fryer and forget about it. It’s perfect for burger patties, chicken wings, fish fries, potato fries and wedges, spring/egg rolls, and meat kebabs.

With a stainless-steel finish that comes in both 3.6-litre and 5.5-litre capacity, you will have to clear some counter space for the Nutricook Air Fryer 2, but it’ll be worth it because its sleek design will add to the aesthetics of your kitchen.

What’s the best part?

Where do we start? The Nutricook Air Fryer 2 has several high-tech features that make cooking easier. Its SmartTemp technology ensures that you don’t need to keep checking on your food, because it automatically adjusts the temperature to make everything super-crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. A pre-heat function also helps save cooking time and enhances the texture of the food. The display of the Nutricook Air has a handy “Shake” reminder to let you know when to shake the contents for an even fry. Also, the detachable fry basket is square in shape, so it holds more food, as compared to the round fry baskets of most other air fryers in the market.

Best of all, its in-built safety features mean even the littlest member of your household can make a quick meal. The Nutricook Air fryer 2 shuts off automatically after three minutes of inactivity. It also pauses frying when the basket is removed during the cooking process.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, get the air fryer by tomorrow and start cooking up a storm!

Dimensions: 41.1 x 36 x 36.1 cm

Weight: 6kg

Warranty: 2 years

Pro Breeze Air Fryer

Who is it for?

This versatile air fryer is perfect for meals for a couple or a family. The medium-sized Pro Breeze Air Fryer comes in two sizes – 4.2 litres and 5.5 litres – and offers an efficient and fast way to make homecooked favourites. This multi-purpose appliance allows you to not just air fry, but also slow cook, grill, roast, sauté, and even bake. It makes arguably the best chips, and in a shorter time too, as compared to the oven. It’s perfect for cooking meats, fish, shrimps, roasted vegetables, and even for baking a quick cake.

What’s the best part?

The Pro Breeze Air Fryer’s digital display has a whopping set of seven pre-set cooking modes, along with independent temperature control, and intuitive cooking timers. The detachable round fry basket allows for easy cleaning and is completely dishwasher safe. The air fryer is elegantly lightweight and has a sleek design.

If you’re an amateur cook, you also never need to worry about burning your food or keeping an eagle-eye on it, as the Pro Breeze Air Fryer has in-built over-heat protection and auto-off sensors.

If you’re a Prime member, you can start cooking in the air fryer as early as tomorrow, with Prime’s One-Day delivery option.

Dimensions: 29.3 x 34.3 x 33.2 cm

Weight: 4.7kg

Warranty: 1 year

PHILIPS Essential Air Fryer (4.1l)

Who is it for?

If you’re planning a party or having guests over, the PHILIPS Essential Air Fryer will be your sous-chef. It’s available in a medium or large capacity – 4.1 litres or 6.2 litres. The smaller capacity, which we are reviewing here, allows you to prepare a healthy meal of up to five portions in one go, for your family and friends. This model is one of the best you can get from PHILIPS – compared to fries prepared in a conventional PHILIPS fryer, the Essential Air Fryer cooks your favourite foods with up to 90 per cent less fat.

What’s the best part?

Its technology makes it easy to cook a variety of dishes, no matter your skill level. The air fryer has a touchscreen, with seven pre-set programs that include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake, and even grilled veggies. There is also a separate “warm mode” you can use when ushering everyone to the table – it keeps the food at an ideal temperature for 30 minutes.

Another advantage is that when you buy the air fryer, you automatically become part of Philips’ NutriU community, and get access to hundreds of recipes and recommendations for your new air fryer, with the NutriU recipe app.

If you’re ready to pick this air fryer, become an Amazon Prime member and get it as early as tomorrow!

Dimensions: 40.3 x 31.5 x 30.7 cm

Weight: 7.07kg

Warranty: 2 years

COSORI Air Fryer

Who is it for?

A family of four can easily forget about their gas range and live off food made in the COSORI Air Fryer. With a capacity of 5.5 litres, this model is sleek and compact in size, and fits easily on your kitchen counter. To cook, you can select your pre-set with a single tap. Whether your food is fresh or frozen, this air fryer can be used to fry meats, sweet potatoes, fries, toast rolls, heat naan and pita bread, and cook many more delicious items. That being said, fish can be overdone on this device and you may need to keep a vigilant eye on it.

What’s the best part?

Simple time-saving options make the air fryer intuitive and easy to use. The pre-heat function helps you save cooking time and improve food texture, and the ‘keep warm’ button ensures the food stays hot while you’re finishing up other tasks in the kitchen. The COSORI Air Fryer basket has a square design, which means it offers 15% more cooking space compared to round versions. The large basket space ensures the air fryer can fit a whole chicken weighing two kilograms, even as it occupies minimum counter space. The basket is non-stick and dishwasher safe.

Love it? Check the ‘I want free delivery’ option and get it by tomorrow if you are an Amazon Prime member.

Dimensions: ‎32 x 30 x 30 cm

Weight: 5.4kg

Warranty: 2 years

Black + Decker Aerofry Air Fryer

Who is it for?

This air fryer has most of the features you would expect from appliances in the market today, but its safety standards are some of the best. The Black + Decker Aerofry is great for solo cooks or small families – it comes in 4-litre and 4.3-litre capacity volumes, making it easy to prepare food on the go. Best suited to fry and roast, the Aerofry uses rapid air convection heating to produce crispy, quick, and evenly cooked food. It’s perfect for frying frozen food and nuggets, potato fries, or chips and, reheating fried chicken.

What’s the best part?

The Black + Decker Aerofry Air Fryer’s safety features make cooking foolproof and safe, even if you’re a newbie in the kitchen. To address safety concerns, the air fryer has a safety lock that ensures a secure fit of the food basket before you start the frying process. It has a timer function that automatically shuts off the appliance once cooking is complete. The body of the entire air fryer also has a ‘cool touch’ that prevents you from burning your hand while touching the hot handle, and the air fryer’s non-slip feet provide a firm grip on any kitchen countertop.

Remember, Amazon Prime members can buy this air fryer today and enjoy free one-day delivery!

Dimensions: ‎‎32.4 x 36 x 32.8 cm

Weight: 4kg

Warranty: 2 years