Gold prices - Too fast and too high

“Never before have we seen this kind of increase in a matter of hours,” said Shamlal Ahamed, who heads the international operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds. “The sustained increase has been influenced by unverified reports – and now we see some price stability at $1,940. It could be temporary.



“Gold has seen major buys from global funds in the last three days, and these funds are reducing their exposures in stocks, crypto and even currencies and placing those funds in gold.



"Only those shoppers who want to pick up some additional gold for marriages will consider buying at this stage before they find it has shot up even higher."

