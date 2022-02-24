Dubai: As expected, international gold prices are heating up, gaining $45 this morning to trade at $1,943 an ounce with reports coming in of military actions along the Russia-Ukraine border. The Dubai Gold Rate is currently at Dh216.25 a gram, already at its highest point of the year. The bullion prices are heading up by the minute on latest updates from the situation in and around Ukraine.
Since the start of this month, gold and jewellery shopping had dropped drastically and the latest price escalation will make it even more so. “It’s back to wait-and-watch for us jewellery retailers because shoppers are not going to look at any purchase in the current situation,” said one of the biggest gold retailers in the country.
In the last 30 minutes, there has been some stability at the $1,939-$1,940 levels as global funds and investors gauge the likely impact of the initial Russian strikes. (On January 1, 2022, gold was at $1,827.)
Given the military actions, gold could even be bracing for a push towards $1,950 an ounce. Once again, gold reinforces its credentials as the ultimate save haven asset, while stock markets go into turmoil and alt-assets such as Bitcoin and cryptocoins feel the pain from the latest global crisis.
According to the retailer, “We are facing the same situation on gold demand that was there during the initial months of the COVID-19 spread in early 2020. Gold shoppers will have only one thought – when will the next big drop happen?
“Even if gold drops slightly below $1,900, it will not inspire confidence in shoppers.”
“Gold has seen major buys from global funds in the last three days, and these funds are reducing their exposures in stocks, crypto and even currencies and placing those funds in gold.
"Only those shoppers who want to pick up some additional gold for marriages will consider buying at this stage before they find it has shot up even higher."