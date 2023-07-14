Dubai: London-based smartphone company, Nothing, is all set to launch its highly anticipated second-generation flagship smartphone, Phone (2), in Dubai on July 17.

However, tech enthusiast can get their hands on the product before the official launch! You heard that right, with the’ Launch Edition’, customers will get the device on an exclusive limited edition bundle before everyone else on July 15. The Nothing Launch Edition bundle, priced at Dh2,799, will contain the newest smartphone Phone (2) (launching globally on July 21), as well as ear (stick), phone case, 45W adaptor worth Dh599. In addition, the smartphone brand is giving away banded merchandise with every purchase - a canvas bag, a hat, a t-shirt and fun stickers.

Nothing is also giving away 10 Launch Edition bundles on Saturday. All you have to do is queue outside Sharaf DG in Dubai Mall before the launch at 5pm, follow @NothingArabia on Instagram and post stories from the queue. They will select the 10 lucky winners at 5pm.

In the GCC, pre-orders will run from July 16 to July 20. The device will hit the stores starting July 21.

Nothing has meticulously engineered Phone (2) with obsessive attention to detail, delivering a refined version of its first-generation smartphone, Phone (1). Image Credit: Supplied

Before you hit the store, here are some features that you should know about Nothing Phone (2)

Glyph Interface

Imagine accessing key information at a glance without constantly staring at your screen. Phone (2) introduces the Glyph Interface at the back, allowing users to access key information at a glance and minimize screen interactions. Personalized light and sound sequences can be assigned to contacts and apps, ensuring users stay ahead of incoming notifications. Essential Glyph Notifications keep users focused by keeping the top-right LED segment illuminated until the notification is addressed.

Nothing OS 2.0

The latest operating system, Nothing OS 2.0, emphasizes utility and reduces distractions while embodying Nothing’s iconic aesthetics. Say goodbye to app labels cluttering your screen and embrace a cleaner, monochrome layout. Widgets take center stage, providing access to key functions without opening apps. Customization options, such as grid designs, widget sizes, and color themes, are abundant.

Through the new Glyph Composer, users can personalize their experience further by creating their own unique Glyph Ringtones.

Powerful camera upgrades

Phone (2) boasts Nothing’s most premium smartphone camera experience yet. With advanced algorithms and two 50MP rear cameras, including an upgraded Sony IMX890 sensor, users can capture true-to-life photos and videos with remarkable accuracy. Action Mode enables smooth filming even while on the move, while Motion Capture 2.0 ensures precise focus on moving subjects.

Phone (2) elevates video recording capabilities with stunning 4K resolution at 60fps on the main rear camera. Action Mode, ensuring seamless filming even while on the move, further enhances the experience.

Premium performance

Powered by the Snapdragon®️ 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and a robust 4700 mAh battery, Phone (2) delivers fast and lasting performance. The device supports fast wired charging, reaching 50 per cent in under 20 minutes. The edge-to-edge 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display offers adaptive refresh rates, optimizing power consumption without compromising peak performance.

The Nothing (2) smartphone is the company’s second mobile device. The latest version of the device comes almost exactly a year after the original Nothing (1) smartphone was released.