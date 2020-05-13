Hussein Adam Ali, Chairman, Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group Image Credit: Supplied

Swiss Arabian, the pioneer in Arabian perfumes has launched a dedicated online portal for the UAE, www.swissarabian.com/uae. This online shopping facility is intending to promote the prospect of Stay Home, Stay Safe while passing through this pandemic spell.

While the UAE’s malls are starting to reopen, many prefer to continue making purchases from the comfort of their home. We might not be able to gather this Ramadan with our friends and family, but it is still possible to embrace the spirit of the holy month by sending gifts to friends and loved ones.

Hussein Adam Ali, Chairman, Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group, says, “While you can visit Swiss Arabian stores in the UAE throughout the holy month, you could also buy effortlessly through our online platform.”

Swiss Arabian, the first perfume manufacturer in the UAE recently launched two new incenses in its collection, Bakhoor Al Karam and Bakhoor Al Naseem, inspired by the rich perfumery traditions of the Middle East.

Bakhoor Al Karam is a rich incense that will fill up your home with an ever-lasting soul evoking aroma of saffron, oud and musk. Swathes of golden vanilla warm your heart until you sigh with contentment, inhaling the relaxing drifts of this unique bakhoor that makes everywhere feel just like home.

Bakhoor Al Naseem is a beautiful alchemy, which opens with fresh fruity nuances of blackcurrant inflected with notes of seductive Bulgarian rose. A welcoming final act of precious oud, wisps of incense and feathery musk helps you to succumb to pure pleasure as the exquisite aroma surrounds you.

Swiss Arabian prides itself on having an unrivalled knowledge in creating the perfect mix of western and traditional Arabic perfumery of the Middle East.