But from a mall owner’s perspective, it is easy to see why raising rents on their F&B tenants seem like fair game … at least to them. Food courts are no longer sideshows at malls, and stand-alone restaurants have been allotted prime spots at the top of the corridors rather than down the aisle. Because, these days, the malls’ F&B options are as much a crowd puller as the retail stores … if not more.