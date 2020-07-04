Dubai tourism recently held a virtual forum with all industry stakeholders ahead of re-opening the city to tourists on July 7. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) hosted a virtual forum for stakeholders and partners to share its industry outlook ahead of the city’s reopening to international tourists on 7 July.

The forum discussed plans for reopening the city to foreign tourists, the local and global impact of the pandemic, future industry trends, global marketing initiatives, business events in Dubai, domestic tourism, and Dubai’s summer events that form part of its annual Retail Calendar.

The online forum is part of Dubai Tourism’s efforts to further enhance collaboration with stakeholders through regular top-level industry engagements, which are crucial to accelerate the revival process, highlight the city’s worldclass health and safety standards, and encourage travellers to make Dubai a must-visit destination.

“Now, as we get nearer to reopening the city to tourists, we are encouraged by the success of the strong procedures deployed across sectors that have reinforced Dubai’s commitment to the health and safety of visitors when they start arriving from 7 July, a development that will be a turning point in the tourism sector’s road to recovery,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai Tourism.

Focus on safety

The forum highlighted the preventive measures taken so far against COVID-19 that have further elevated the UAE’s standing as one of the world’s safest countries. The UAE is globally ranked No.3 in testing per million of population. It was also ranked No.3 in an international survey that assessed satisfaction with governments’ response to the pandemic.

Dubai’s tourism sector remains optimistic due to positive factors and indicators including the gradual reopening of borders; the lifting of travel restrictions in other countries; and the resumption of passenger flights by our key partners Emirates, which will operate flights to over 50 cities this month, and flydubai, which has resumed services to several destinations. Dubai remains top of mind for travellers and ranks high in global internet search rankings for tourist destinations. The city hopes to further consolidate its position by forging links with more countries that will be opening up over the course of the summer.

“The effective management of COVID-19, our three-phase programme to revive the sector and the citywide reopening of tourism facilities including hotels and airports, as well as the resumption of flights by our leading carriers are testament to the significant efforts made to welcome tourists back to Dubai,” said Almarri.

Retail offers and events

The forum discussed the campaigns, particularly those that benefit the retail and hospitality sectors during the summer period such as the Dubai Summer Surprises, which kicks off on 9 July. The retail sector is gearing to provide exciting new experiences to residents and visitors. With malls now allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity with no age limitations on visitors, and more residents expected to spend their summer vacation in Dubai, footfall at malls is set to increase.