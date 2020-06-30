1 of 12
The capacity of diners allowed in UAE restaurants has been raised to 60% while taking into consideration all relevant preventive and precautionary measures. Pictured: Lunchtime at the Carine Restaurant at the Emirates Golf Club, Al Barsha.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
2 of 12
Not more than four people are allowed at each table, with dining tables to be distanced 2 metres apart. Above: The Pak Darbar Restaurant in Garhoud.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
3 of 12
Waiting areas should remain closed and outlets must only serve food and drink using disposable cutlery, and hand sanitiser dispensers must be available. Pictured: Diners at Student Biryani Restaurant in Karama.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
4 of 12
Wearing masks, and gloves is a must while changing them regularly in addition to maintaining safety distance norms and ensuring all working staff are free of COVID-19. Above: Inside the Carine Restaurant at the Emirates Golf Club, Al Barsha.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
5 of 12
Children below 12 years in age and people who are not over 70 years old are also allowed into all restaurants nationwide. Pictured: People at Al Kabab Al Afghani Restaurant in Al Qusais.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
6 of 12
Inside the Jones the Grocer Restaurant during lunch service, at the Emirates Golf Club, Al Barsha.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
7 of 12
People at Saravana Bhavan Restaurant in Karama.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
8 of 12
Diners at Saravana Bhavan Restaurant in Karama.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
9 of 12
Jones the Grocer Restaurant, Emirates Golf Club, Al Barsha.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
10 of 12
The Carine Restaurant, Emirates Golf Club, Al Barsha.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
11 of 12
The Pak Darbar Restaurant in Garhoud.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News