To celebrate their 17-year partnership, Bentley and Breitling have brought out a new Chronomat mechanical watch.
Image Credit: Bentley
Within its 42-millimetre stainless streel case, the Chronomat Bentley has a green dial and black contrasting chronograph counters. It comes with a stainless steel Rouleaux bracelet with a butterfly clasp.
Image Credit: Bentley
The Breitling Bentley Chronomat is powered by the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01, an in-house mechanical movement that delivers a power reserve of about 70 hours. Like all Breitling watches, the Chronomats are COSC- certified chronometers. It also a ‘Bentley’ engraving around the transparent sapphire caseback.
Image Credit: Breitling
Adrian Hallmark, Bentley chairman and CEO, commented: ”Both Bentley and Breitling share illustrious heritages which have been the bedrock of future world-leading technological and design developments for our brands. From the onboard technology which defines Bentleys as the ultimate luxury grand tourers, to the passenger environment that maximises comfort and unrivalled luxury, our new range of models all derive inspiration from our history while driving our vision forward into the future. The new Chronomat Bentley exemplifies this commitment to honouring our authentic values while creating a new and enduring icon for today’s modern customers.’’
Image Credit: Bentley
The new watch is inspired by the Frecce Tricolori watch from 1983, which had been developed and launched in collaboration with the famous Italian aerial squadron of the same name. Incidentally, the Chronomat also marked Breitling’s centenary that year.
Image Credit: Bentley
Breitling considers the 1984 Chronomat as a very important model in its modern history. When much of the industry focused their efforts and energies on quartz watches, the Chronomat helped Breitling stay true to its mechanical roots.
Image Credit: Bentley
More details on the new green Bentley Chronomat model, which retails for Dh31,720, can be seen at Breitling’s local website https://www.breitling.com/ae-en/watches/chronomat/chronomat-b01-42/AB01343A1L1/
Image Credit: Bentley