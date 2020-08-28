Echo and Alexa have given Amazon clout in the gadget space, and now comes the Halo Band, all of which will try and bind users into a tighter connect. Image Credit: Agency

Seattle: Amazon.com introduced a wearable fitness gadget called the Halo Band, entering the market for health monitoring devices dominated by Apple Inc. and Fitbit Inc.

The wrist band uses what Amazon describes as artificial intelligence software to monitor a range of personal wellness metrics, from physical activity to sleep and even mood. The device's features include 3D scans for body fat and voice-tone detection to analyze emotion.

The related Halo service will come with an app, and users will be able to connect their accounts to third-party programmes to further monitor weight and health.

Alexa driven boost

Amazon started a gadget business with its Kindle e-readers more than a decade ago. Today the company is among the largest sellers of consumer electronics in the US, led by Echo smart speakers and Fire TV streaming devices. Much of that unit's activity in recent years has been geared toward expanding the domain of Alexa, the voice software that powers the Echo.

But the company was widely expected to enter the wearable devices category, a market that researcher Gartner estimated would rack up $52 billion in sales in 2020, primarily smartwatches. Bloomberg reported last year that Amazon was working on a wearable device capable of recognizing human emotions.

Keep track of the steps... and mood. The Halo really tries to get to know its user. Image Credit: Agency

"Despite the rise in digital health services and devices over the last decade, we have not seen a corresponding improvement in population health in the US," said Maulik Majmudar, Principal Medical Officer for Amazon Halo, in a statement. Majmudar said Amazon seeks to use its expertise in software designed to detect and analyze patterns to help people learn and maintain better habits.

The company is offering invite-only early access to the Halo, with an introductory price of $64.99 that includes six months of the service for free. Insurer John Hancock, a unit of Manulife Financial Corp., said that it would let customers link Amazon Halo data to a wellness programme geared toward rewarding customers for healthier habits.