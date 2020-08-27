1 of 10
Aston Martin, in partnership with The Little Car Company have announced the DB5 Junior, a two-thirds scale electric junior car. Based on Aston Martin's reference 3D scan of an original DB5, the working scale model is built to replicate the original with great accuracy and authenticity.
At around 3 metres long, and 1.1 metres wide, the DB5 Junior is designed to easily accommodate an adult and a child side by side, allowing parents to accompany their child.
The model features an aluminium honeycomb chassis and composite body, providing a very rigid platform while keeping the total weight down to around 270kg. The electric powertrain delivers 5kW / 6.7 bhp to the rear wheels, and can accelerate to a 30mph (48kph) top speed.
The DB5 Junior sports the same iconic Aston Martin ‘wings’, ‘shield’ and DB5 badges as the original 1963 model.
The DB5’s dashboard gets fully functional Smiths instruments, which have been updated for the modern era. The fuel gauge has been converted into a battery meter, while the oil temperature now monitors the motor temperature. It even has the same Smiths clock as seen in the original 1960s car.
The car comes painted in the original DB5’s famous Silver Birch colour as standard, with a full black leather interior and carpet set. There is even a boot at the rear for storage. A removable battery pack is stored under the opening bonnet, giving 10-20 miles (16-32km) driving range, depending on driving style.
Power is transmitted to the ground through 10” wire wheels with four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, complemented by regenerative braking.
Owners will be invited to customise their DB5 Juniors either with a range of period exterior and interior colours. The cars will also come with a range of optional accessories including flight cases, additional batteries, covers, toolkits and custom number plates.
Prospective buyers who wish to buy one of these limited-edition DB5 Juniors can visit www.thelittlecar.co/db5junior from 27th August 2020 to place a fully refundable deposit on a first come, first served basis. When these build slots are full, a waiting list will be put in place.
Pricing for the DB5 Junior begins at £35,000 (Dh170,000) plus local taxes. Existing Aston Martin DB5 owners will be given first refusal on their DB5 Junior chassis number to match their full-size car.
