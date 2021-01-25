Dubai: Amazon has now added Saudi Arabia - and its 30 million population - to its Prime membership reach, allowing subscribers in the kingdom to sign up for free international delivery from the UAE and US.
In addition, members in all key metropolitan areas of the kingdom will also have one-day delivery. They can also access Amazon Prime Video entertainment, with Arabic subtitles and dubbing options. In addition, they can access free in-game content for games and a library of free games from Prime Gaming.
The membership programme is set at 16 riyals a month.There is a free 30-day trial. "Customers in Saudi Arabia can now enjoy all the benefits included in this program, starting with free and faster delivery times," said Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice-President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa.