When the market situation dictates its own rules, it is time to take action. A unique concept of selling pre-owned gold at the convenience of your home, guaranteeing the best rate, is officially launched in the UAE powered by one of the most reputed jewellery chain Atasay.

Yes, you heard it right. You can sell your gold anytime, anywhere.Selling your gold has never been easier, safer and faster! All it takes is three simple steps for you to get instant cash in exchange of your gold. Earlier, it took you ages to visit different gold stores and dealers, compare gold selling rates and find the best deal to finally sell your gold and get cash in return without being sure if you were actually able to get the best rate in the market. Well, those days are now gone.

“We do it faster, we do it simpler, we do it efficiently. Leveraging on our Atasay brand experience in the gold market dating back to 1937 globally and 1998 in the UAE, we founded Sell Any Gold to provide customers a safe and convenient service guaranteeing the best gold rate in the market,” says Sinan Elmas, UAE Managing Partner of Atasay and Sell Any Gold. “Gold is an important investment, and we want to help customers who are looking to rotate assets and get instant cash, to do it in a fast and secure way.”

Whether you prefer to sell you gold from the comfort of your home, or at their Atasay partner stores available all over the UAE, the Sell Any Gold team has got you covered. You can now book online for a gold inspection with their experienced goldsmiths, who will visit you at home on an appointment basis. They will provide you with a safe and free gold inspection and accordingly exchange your gold for instant cash.

It doesn’t stop here. You can also buy gold by shopping on Atasay.ae that offers a range of Turkish contemporary gold and diamond jewellery. Sell Any Gold is also offering you the opportunity to shop the latest trends in gold jewellery at Atasay by exchanging your old gold jewellery. So, you choose: instant cash or new jewellery in exchange of your gold? Head to SellAnyGold.com and book your free gold inspection now.

