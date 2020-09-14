Dubai: The Ministry of Economy has announced two product recalls of the Volvo and Kia brands due to manufacturing defects.
The initial safety campaign includes the total recall of 705 vehicles, which comprised of 635 Volvo cars of the series S80, S80L, V70, XC70, S60, S60CC, S60L, V60, XC60 vehicles from 2008 to 2018.
“In the affected vehicles, the front seat belt fastening cable mounted on the outboard side of the front seat may overtime suffer from reduced strength under certain circumstances. This may lead to insufficient support to the front seatbelt function in case of a crash,” said the ministry.
In a statement, the Ministry of Economy pointed out that the local importer Trading Enterprise will start to contact affected customers and request them to bring in their vehicles, and that all replacements will be carried out free of charge.
The Ministry also announced the recall campaign for 70 Kia Pegas models 2019-2020 in cooperation with Al Majid Motors. It further explained that the recall aims to improve the tire pressure monitoring system, and that all repairs will be covered by the campaign and free of charge.
The authority stated that the recall operations come within the framework of the ministry's commitment to follow-up of all products on the country's market, in an effort to protect the consumer from any form of damage.