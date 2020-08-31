Dubai: Vehicle testing certificates will now only be issued online, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday after it stopped the printing of technical testing certificates required for vehicle registration.
The RTA said e-certificates will be emailed to their clients. “The step hits multiple targets, renders the service handier and fits well with the government’s strategic drive (to go paperless),” the RTA added.
“The step also supports health efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19” as well as fulfilling several of RTA’s strategic objectives such as Smart Dubai and People Happiness, including saving the costs associated with the printing of paper certificates, Jamal Al Sadah, director of vehicle licensing at RTA’s Licensing Agency, said.
He added: “The RTA is always keen to support the government’s plans and strategic objectives of Dubai and the Green Economy initiative features high in RTA’s core goals. This step is in line with promoting e-services and the paperless transactions strategy launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, in order to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world.”