Rasasi Perfumes, a home-grown brand of the UAE, has been in the fragrance industry for over four decades. The company was established in 1979 by Abdul Razzak Kalsekar, who aimed to create high-quality fragrances.
The company’s success lies in its ability to create fragrances that are unique and long-lasting. Rasasi uses a blend of traditional and modern techniques to create their perfumes, resulting in a distinctive range of scents that cater to a diverse audience.
Rasasi perfumes is a one-stop-shop for all your fragrance needs. The fragrances are made using the finest ingredients from around the world, ensuring that each scent is unique and exquisite. The company has a team of experts who oversee the entire production process, ensuring that each perfume is of the highest quality.
The brand has an extensive range of fragrances categories that includes agarwood, oud muattar, Bakhoor, incense, home fragrance, oudh oils, attars and sprays. Each fragrance is carefully crafted to cater to different preferences, moods, and occasions. Some of their most popular perfumes include La Yuqawam, Wisam, Hawas, Qasamat and Raqiya.
Rasasi offers a range of luxury and premium fragrances, including exclusive collections such as Somow & Lamaan collection. These fragrances are produced from rare and exotic ingredients, and are presented in regal boxes and ornate bottles.
In recent years, Rasasi has expanded its business internationally and has a strong presence in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia. The company’s commitment to quality and innovation has made it a favourite among fragrance enthusiasts worldwide.
Rasasi Perfumes is a brand that is synonymous with quality. Rasasi perfumes is a must-try for anyone looking for a fragrance that stands out and makes a lasting impression.